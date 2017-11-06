Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 full ceramic variant is available for sale

Earlier today, we saw that Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi Note 3 Wu Yifan edition in China. But that's not all that the company has got for its fans.

Xiaomi opened a new Mi Home store in Shenzhen, China. At the event, the company's CEO announced that the sales figures are nearing 70 million mobile phones translating into a revenue of 100 billion yuan. Besides these, the company also took the wraps off the full ceramic version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at the event.

The Mi Mix 2 was already announced in September this year in two variants - one is a ceramic variant boasting an aluminum alloy frame and the other being a fully ceramic variant. The ceramic variant features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the other variant has 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Also, in the fully ceramic variant, there is an 18K gold ring around the fingerprint sensor above the rear camera.

The major difference is the build. The fully ceramic variant has a complete ceramic body that has undergone a number of tests to ensure that it meets the desired standard. It is subjected to a temperature test of up to 1400-degree Celsius and a strength test of up to 240 tons.

According to cnbeta via GizmoChina, those who are interested in the full ceramic variant of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 can get their hands on it at 4699 yuan (approx. Rs. 46,000) via the Mi Home Stores or Mi.com in China. For now, there is no word regarding the global availability of this smartphone.

Apart from the difference in the build and the RAM and storage capacities, the ceramic variant of the Mi Mix 2 is similar to the other variant in terms of specifications. There is a 5.99-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with a Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to another 128GB with the help of a microSD card.