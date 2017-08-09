Did Xiaomi CEO leak the Mi Mix 2 with 18:9 aspect ratio?

The Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun seems to have accidentally revealed a juicy information for those Mi fans who are waiting to witness the upcoming flagship smartphone's launch.

Well, the CEO shared the information that the Mi Power Bank 10,000mAh priced at 79 yuan (approx. Rs. 750) in China is sold at an exorbitantly high pricing of around Rs. 14,000 in New Zealand tipping that Xiaomi has to spread its presence outside China and a few other markets. He shared a screenshot of the Mi Mall sales page of the 10,000mAh Power Bank in order to reveal this detail.

The screenshot shared by Jun seems to occupy the entire screen of the device that he used. The photo seems to be of an unusually large size, mainly its length. Usually, the proportion of the screenshot seems to be consistent with its display size. But when it comes to the smartphone in question, it seems to have an odd aspect ratio that could be 18:9, which is the current trend among flagship models.

The photo was shared on Weibo (Via GizmoChina) and the platform might have compressed the photo's resolution, but the dimension still makes us believe that it could be a new Xiaomi smartphone that is yet to be announced. We believe that it is an unannounced Xiaomi device as the Weibo post does not reveal the name of the smartphone.

Talking about the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones, the company has two flagship models that are yet to be launched this year - one is the Mi Mix 2 and the other is the Mi Note 3. Of these two, the Mi Note 3 is likely pegged for an August launch while the Mi Mix 2 could be launched sometime later this year. It is the Mi Mix successor that is said to feature an aspect ratio of 18:9 and arrive with a high screen-to-body ratio of 93%.

Xiaomi is believed to join hands with AAC technologies to develop a better and new generation AAC actuator for the earpiece sound output. This one is said to offer better screen sound at low frequency. It is also said to work better with the 3GPP standard.

So, did the Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unintentionally reveal the Mi Mix 2? We need to wait until there is some sort of confirmation regarding the same.