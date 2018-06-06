Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S soon to get Mi 8's camera capabilities

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the Mi Mix 2S will be upgraded to Mi 8's camera quality. Jun said that a firmware update will be pushed for the Mi Mix 2S in the coming days. Both smartphones feature the same rear camera setup, but the Mi 8 has an improved functionality.

Mi Mix 2S scored an overall rating of 97 on DxOMark, while it scored 10 in the still shots department. Both devices sport two 12-megapixel cameras on their backs, the main shooter sports Sony's IMX363 sensor with a f/1.8 aperture lens, 4-axis OIS, and a 1.4um pixel size. While the telephoto lens has Samsung's S5K3M3 sensor, a f/2.4 aperture lens, 1.0um pixel size, and a 2x optical zoom, so it's basically a telephoto lens.

However, the smartphones differ when it comes to the front camera. The Mi Mix 2S packs a 5MP camera, while the Mi 8 has a 20MP front-facing shooter. Currently, these two are Xiaomi's flagship smartphones, and both are powered by the same chipset. The Mi MIX 2S is made out of ceramic and it does not sport a display notch, while the Mi 8 is made out of glass and does sport a display notch.

Both smartphones are backed by 6GB / 8GB of RAM (Mi 8 Explorer Edition features 8GB of RAM). The company has placed a fingerprint reader on the rear panel of both the devices. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition, however, has the scanner placed underneath the display. While Android Oreo comes pre-installed on both devices, though the Mi 8 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo, while the Mi MIX 2S sports Android 8.0 Oreo.

Among the newly launched products, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition caught everyone's attention. The smartphone features a transparent glass back that shows off the innards of the phone. It also has a small Snapdragon logo on what purports to be the chipset. Well, that could be fake.

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is surely a very attractive phone, but it's becoming difficult for OEMs to introduce a different glass slate. HTC also recently launched its U12+ with the transparent rear panel, but it doesn't show off anything cool. The Mi 8, on the other hand, shows off the innards in a very odd style. The main board chips are housed across the top section of the device. Some of the components are even mentioned for the users to know what they are.