Alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 rear panel reveals iPhone X like design

As we have already witnessed the launch of all the flagship smartphones of this year, it is time to focus on the upcoming ones. The rumor mills have started churning out details about the 2018 flagships speculating when these devices will be launched and what specs we can get to see on them.

Talking about Xiaomi, we came across a report claiming that the flagship Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus are likely to be unveiled together in March 2018. Now there is an image that shows the alleged back panel of the Mi Mix 3. A Weibo post via GizmoChina has revealed the image alleged to be that of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

The rear panel design of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 has been revealed by the leaked images and it looks like the device will be similar to the iPhone X with a similar vertical dual camera placement. It appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as there is a cutout for the same as well on the case leaked by another source seen below.

For now, it is early to talk about the design and specs of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 as the Mi Mix 2 is barely a few months old. Given that the previous generation Mi Mix models feature a full-screen design, we can expect the upcoming one also to flaunt such a design. Even the previously leaked photos of the alleged Mi Mix 3 prototypes show that there will be negligible bezels at the side and a very high screen-to-body ratio.

Well, we still have a long time for the launch of the Mi Mix 3 and the focus now will be on the Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus as these smartphones are said to be launched in the first quarter of the next year. And, it goes without saying that the rumor mills will heavily churn out details about the upcoming flagship smartphone duo.