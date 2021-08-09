Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Key Specifications Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphone in the Mi MIX series on Tuesday, August 10. Well, the talk is about the much-awaited Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 smartphone. We have been coming across numerous rumors and leaks regarding this upcoming device of late and now a tipster has revealed its key specifications ahead of its announcement.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Key Specifications

Going by the latest leak, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will arrive with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. The screen is said to have a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 10-bit color depth. In terms of protection, it is claimed to come with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under its hood, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is speculated to make use of a flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 SoC, which powers the other flagship smartphones of this year. This processor is likely to be teamed up with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. This smartphone is claimed to be backed by a 4500mAh battery along with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging.

As per the fresh leak, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 might be launched with a 20MP under-display camera at the front and make use of a triple-camera setup at the rear. This camera module is believed to comprise a 100MP primary Samsung HMX lens with support for OIS, a 13MP free-form lens with a 120-degree FOV, and an 8MP periscope lens with OIS and 5x optical zoom.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is expected to arrive with standard aspects including 5G on both SIM cards, NFC, Bluetooth, A-GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and a USB Type-C port. Other goodies include dual stereo speakers by Harmon Kardon, X-axis linear motor, Hi-Res audio support, and an IP68 rated chassis that is resistant to dust and water. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to be launched in three color options such as Ceramic White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic Gray.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Promo Poster Leak

As per the promotional poster of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, there is an inscription that the smartphone flaunts a full-screen, ceramic body, which is similar to a piece of artwork. Also, the front of the device appears to be free from any notch or cutout to house the selfie camera sensor and the screen seems to be surrounded by thin bezels.

Moving on to the rear, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is seen to flaunt a massive square-shaped camera unit that appears to flaunt three sensors, laser autofocus, and an LED flash unit. As per rumors, one of the sensors is a periscope lens. The details of other sensors are not known and we need to wait for the launch for further details.

In the meantime, there is no clarity regarding when the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 that will be unveiled tomorrow will be released in the global markets. As existing reports, it might take a slight delay to be launched in the markets outside China.

