Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Announced With Liquid Lens, SD 888 SoC; Better Than Samsung Galaxy Fold?

Foldable smartphone market has a new entry from Xiaomi, set to lock horns with Samsung and Motorola. The new Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold has debuted in the global market with a unique design and specifications. The new Mi Mix Fold packs a 108MP primary camera and has the Snapdragon 888 chipset at its heart.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Price, Availablity

The Mi Mix Fold is currently available in three models and is open for pre-orders in China. It will go on sale on April 16. The foldable phone's 12GB+256GB model costs CNY 10,000 (around Rs. 1,11,801); the 12GB+512GB model costs CNY 11,000 (approximately Rs.1,23,000), and the 16GB+512GB model costs CNY 13,000 (around Rs. 1,45,392). However, there's no word on when the Mi Mix Fold will be available in other markets.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Features

The new foldable smartphone flaunts a large 8.01-inch OLED display with a 4:3 aspect ratio and 1440p resolution. The OLED display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and offers 600 to 900 nits of peak brightness. The Mi Mix Fold also includes a 6.52-inch AMOLED outer display with 840 x 2,520p resolution and a 27:9 aspect ratio on the outside when folded.

The expanded display is pretty large, as big as a tablet. To note, the outer display packs a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz sampling rate, which is higher than the internal display. This is why Xiaomi has brought in a desktop mode for the Mi Mix Fold with resizable windows. Xiaomi says the hinge mechanism has undergone rigorous tests and was put through 200,000 bends during reliability testing.

More importantly, the Mi Mix Fold comes with the world's first Liquid Lens technology for the telephoto camera. The foldable smartphone includes a 108MP primary camera with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP additional sensor that offers 30x zoom optical magnification.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold Specifications

Under the hood, the Mi Mix Fold draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset based on a 5nm chipset. The foldable smartphone packs up to 16GB RAM and 512GB default storage, allowing users a smooth smartphone experience without a glitch. The smartphone also runs the latest Android 11 OS with the MIUI skin on top.

The Mi Mix Fold also includes a 5,020 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Xiaomi claims the Mi Mix Fold can fully charge from 0 to 100 percent in just 37 minutes. Also, the foldable smartphone includes support for Harmon Kardon audio. The device also packs a dedicated cooling system that can release heat generated from 5G antennas and the fast charging system.

Can It Take On Samsung Galaxy Fold?

Samsung ventured into the foldable smartphone market followed by devices from Motorola. While there have been issues with Samsung's hinge mechanism, the new generations of Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphones have hit the market with several upgrades, winning over users.

Now, Xiaomi has entered the market with its unique features like the liquid lens, fast charging prowess, and so on. However, the Mi Mix Fold is a concept phone and might be limited to the Chinese market. That said, Xiaomi is known for reinventing its technology and might release a more-affordable, trimmed-down foldable smartphone for markets like India.

