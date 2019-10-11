Xiaomi Mi Note 10 To Launch Possibly By October End News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 might be launched by end of this month, a reliable source (Twitter- @UniverseIce) from China notes. Back in June, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced that the company wouldn't be manufacturing the Mi Note series anymore. The last smartphone under the Xiaomi Mi Note series was the Mi Note 3, which came out in September 2017.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Launch?

Xiaomi started the Mi Note series with the launch of the Mi Note and the Mi Note Pro in 2015. These were followed by the Mi Note 2 in 2016, where Xiaomi also announced the first Mi MIX smartphone as well. The final Mi Note smartphone came out in 2017 with the Mi Note 3, after which Xiaomi CEO announced to halt the Mi Note and the Mi Max series.

Now, it looks like Xiaomi is reintroducing the series with the launch of the Mi Note 10. However, there haven't been any other details about the features or pricing about the smartphone.

Xiaomi will restart the Note series smartphone, and will release the Xiaomi Mi Note10 flagship mobile phone at the end of October. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 11, 2019

The Xiaomi Mi Note and the Mi Note 2 were flagship smartphones and packed high-end specifications. However, Xiaomi released the third generation of the Mi Note as an upper-midrange smartphone. Speculations reveal that the new Mi Note 10 will debut as a flagship smartphone and will likely feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Could Pack MIUI 11

The MIUI 11 beta comes with a code for a refresh rate display setting, where users have the option to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz. A report by XDA Developers states that Xiaomi might include a 120Hz refresh rate in the future, which might kickstart with the launch of the Mi Note 10. If one continues speculating about the MIUI 11 beta, there are references like "tele 5x", "ultra tele", and descriptions like "use 50x zoom to capture distant objects in greater detail."

Could this mean that the new Xiaomi Mi Note 10 offers 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom? It's hard to say at the moment. Speculations also reveal that the smartphone with MIUI 11 can capture 8K resolution videos at 30fps. For now, all of these features are largely based on rumors. It's best to wait for Xiaomi to confirm or deny them.

