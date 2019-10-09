Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Confirmed For October 16: Here Is Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi officially announced its latest budget smartphone dubbed Redmi 8 in India today. At the launch event, Xiaomi India Head, Manu Kumar Jain also revealed the official launch date of the Redmi Note 8 Pro in the country. The device has already gone official in the Chinese market last month and will be launching next week in India. Following are the official launch details:

Redmi Note 8 Pro India Launch Details

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is slated to launch on October 16 in India. This is just a day following the launch of the Google Pixel 4 series and the Realme X2 Pro (October 15) in the global market. As of now, Xiaomi has not revealed any information on the pricing and availability of the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

However, we can expect a similar price tag as its successor - the Redmi Note 7 Pro (approx Rs. 15,000). This indicates at a rival of the recently launched Realme XT which ships with a 64MP quad-rear camera.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications And Features

The Redmi Note 8 Pro flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 19: aspect ratio. There will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. In terms of optics, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-rear camera module housing a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture.

Other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP sensors with f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include HDR, Portrait, Panorama, and 1080p@30fps video recording.

The device makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor with 2GHz clock speed and HyperEngine support for gaming. The handset comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 256GB).

It comes pre-installed with Android Pie OS with an MIUI 10 skin on top. The smartphone offers connectivity options like a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, dual VoLTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

For security, the device offers a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery backed by 18W quick charging.

