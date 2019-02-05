Xiaomi MIUI 10.2.1 update adds shortcut to invoke Google Assistant

Xiaomi is committed to improving its custom MIUI skin so that users get a better experience. Most Xiaomi users will know that the MIUI provides an option to remove the traditional Android navigation bar, which is found at the bottom of the device for navigation purposes. The other interesting aspect of the latest iteration - MIUI 10 is the full-screen gesture support.

However, the downside is that many users who enabled the gestures were not able to find a shortcut to access Google Assistant quickly. Now, Xiaomi appears to be all set to address this issue. Reportedly, the company is rolling out a fix to this issue as users were not able to access the shortcut to Google Assistant.

Xiaomi MIUI 10.2.1 update

This solution comes with the MIUI 10.2.1 update. It brings the Google Assistant gesture shortcut option to the eligible Xiaomi smartphones. Reported by XDA Developers, this update has assigned a dedicated gesture on the smartphones running the MIUI 10.2.0. So, it becomes easy for the users of Xiaomi phones to invoke Google Assistant.

To get this shortcut, you need to first check if your device supports the MIUI 10 update. If it supports, then you should update to the latest version, the MIUI 10.2.1. Now, you can upgrade to the new software that will let you involve Google Assistant. To invoke the assistant, you need to press and hold the power button for nearly 0.5 seconds.

Do note that users need to enable this feature manually from the Settings menu. It cannot be enabled automatically. From the settings menu, you need to go to Button and gesture shortcuts and choose the right option from the list.

Upcoming Xiaomi devices

In the meantime, Xiaomi has been teasing to launch the Mi Sneakers 2 and the Redmi Note 7 in India. Recently, the storage and color options of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go were also leaked. However, there is no confirmation regarding when these devices will be launched in the country. We do have to mention that there are speculations that the Note 7 could arrive in India on February 12.