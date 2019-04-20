Xiaomi MIUI 10 beta based on Android 9 Pie gets dark mode News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi rolls out one of the much-awaited features with the latest update.

The latest iteration of the Xiaomi MIUI 10 global ROM appears to be the best iteration that has been rolled out so far. Well, we say so as this update bundles one of the highly anticipated features 0 the Dark Mode to the smartphones that have received it.

Besides the Dark Mode, this iteration of the global ROM also brings a smoother UI and many other significant changes to the overall user experience. Let's take a look at the features rolled out by the latest version of the MIUI 10 update from here.

Dark Mode on MIUI 10

The system-wide dark mode has been rolled out to the devices that have received the latest version of the MIUI 10 Global ROM. The company has branded this feature as 'Dark Side of MIUI'. Currently, it is available on select devices and is yet to receive the update.

The Dark Mode is meant to save users from eye fatigue as they use their smartphone at night. Moreover, Google that is also working on bringing a system-wide dark mode with Android Q has admitted that this feature will save the battery life considerably. It will improve readability as the icons, text and other UI elements will be altered. It also boosts the contrast levels on the screen making icons and text more legible against the background.

How to enable dark mode on Xiaomi phones

Xiaomi users who have received the dark mode feature via the latest iteration of the MIUI global beta ROM can enable the same by going to Settings → Display. Over there, the toggle for turning Dark Mode on and off will be visible. Tapping on Activate will enable the system-wide dark mode on the Xiaomi device.

The company has clarified that the dark mode will be applied to the Notification shade, Messaging, Settings, Gallery, Scanner, Contacts, Camera, Dialer, Recorderr, Clock, Compass, Weather, Notes, Mi Video, Screen Recorder and other apps via its forum post.

As of now, the feature is currently available only to the devices running Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 beta. We can expect it to be extended to the other supported versions after testing.

Via