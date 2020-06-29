Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable Update Rolls Out To 13 Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi announced the latest iteration of its custom ROM, the MIUI 12 back in April this year. Soon after its announcement, the company started pushing the beta update of the custom ROM to select models in China and the global markets. Now, it looks like there is an official word regarding when we can get the stable version of the update.

Now, a report by ITHome, a Chinese publication suggests that the MIUI 12 stable update is rolling out to a slew of devices including the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, and Redmi K30 5G. Now, these smartphones have started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update along with other models.

Devices Getting MIUI 12 Stable Update

The first wave of devices started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update starting from June 28. Notably, the first batch comprises 13 models including the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, and Redmi K20.

If you use any of these devices, then you can get the update directly on your smartphone. All you need to do is just head on to Settings → My Device → About Phone and check for new updates. You will also get the OTA update automatically within a couple of days.

When it comes to the new features that the MIUI 12, it will bring a slew of new features to the first batch of devices getting the update. These new features include Android 10-like navigation gestures, revamped system animations, a more simplified interface, and much more. Besides these, there will be some notable privacy changes including the ability to give permissions to apps only for a specific time period and the Mask System, which prevents apps from accessing information such as call logs, calendar, IMEI number, and more.

