ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable Update Rolls Out To 13 Smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi announced the latest iteration of its custom ROM, the MIUI 12 back in April this year. Soon after its announcement, the company started pushing the beta update of the custom ROM to select models in China and the global markets. Now, it looks like there is an official word regarding when we can get the stable version of the update.

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 Stable Update Rolls Out To 13 Smartphones

     

    Now, a report by ITHome, a Chinese publication suggests that the MIUI 12 stable update is rolling out to a slew of devices including the Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 10 Youth, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom, and Redmi K30 5G. Now, these smartphones have started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update along with other models.

    Devices Getting MIUI 12 Stable Update

    The first wave of devices started receiving the MIUI 12 stable update starting from June 28. Notably, the first batch comprises 13 models including the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Redmi K30, Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition, and Redmi K20.

    If you use any of these devices, then you can get the update directly on your smartphone. All you need to do is just head on to Settings → My Device → About Phone and check for new updates. You will also get the OTA update automatically within a couple of days.

    When it comes to the new features that the MIUI 12, it will bring a slew of new features to the first batch of devices getting the update. These new features include Android 10-like navigation gestures, revamped system animations, a more simplified interface, and much more. Besides these, there will be some notable privacy changes including the ability to give permissions to apps only for a specific time period and the Mask System, which prevents apps from accessing information such as call logs, calendar, IMEI number, and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: miui news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 12:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X