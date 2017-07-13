MIUI 9 Alpha screenshots running on Xiaomi Redmi 4X leak

Since the past few days, the rumors and speculations regarding the MIUI 9 build have increased in number. Lately, a report stated that the build might be released by August 16, following which, another report seemingly confirmed that the Mi 6 flagship smartphone will be the first one to receive the MIUI 9 update.

Now, a small set of what seems to be the alleged MIUI 9 screenshots has hit the web. Interestingly, these screenshots leaked via Gizchina look legit. The screenshots seem to have been taken from a Redmi 4X running the MIUI 8.7.7.6 build that is nothing but the MIUI 9 Alpha. This build was given to the testers and developers.

The leaked photos reveal the design changes that the upcoming MIUI 9 might bring to the table. It shows the views of the split screen interface as well. As it is the MIUI 9 Alpha build, we can expect to see some changes in the final stable version. The screenshots show the About screen of the Xiaomi Redmi 4X running the Alpha build with a lot of changes.

Notably, the split-screen interface looks cleaner as compared to the other skins running on Android devices. The split-screen mode was requested by 80% Xiaomi users in an MIUI forum poll.

Given that the MIUI 9 build will be made available by August 16, we can expect to see more such leaks in the coming days. Notably, Xiaomi recently revealed the complete list of devices those will be compatible to the upcoming MIUI 9. However, an update schedule of when these devices (except the MI 6) will receive the build is yet to be announced.