Xiaomi Mix Alpha Teardown Reveals Key Internal Details

Mi Mix Alpha Features

To better understand the teardown of the smartphone, it's necessary to go through the Mi Mix Alpha's features. The concept smartphone comes with a triple-camera module with the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera. The other two cameras include a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and the third, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera lens with 117° FOV.

The camera is probably the key highlight of the Mi Mix Alpha 5G phone. Apart from this, the phone features a flexible OLED with a plastic finish to create a unique 4D surround display. The design of the smartphone is unique, offering a 180.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display technology is new, featuring an acoustic technology that eliminates the earpiece. In other words, the Mi Mix Alpha features a display that curves and wraps around the sides, which further continues on the back.

Mi Mix Alpha Teardown

The images surfaced on Xianyu second-hand platform in China and appear to be a prototype of the Mi Mix Alpha. With the chassis removed, the internals is visible. While the teardown gives away key details, the battery of the Mi Mix Alpha is missing. "The main board of the main unit is intact, and there are screens and cardholders, but the battery accessories are missing," the post notes.

From the looks of it, the Mix Alpha's internals is well arranged. The teardown further indicates the setup of the phone's features like the four-axis OIS. Positions of the flicker sensors, laser focus sensors, and others are also indicated. The curved display of the Mi Mix Alpha means there's no selfie camera, instead there's a viewfinder at the rear for the same.

The teardown further highlights that only 2.15 mm of space is left in the chin and forehead, where the side part can display batteries power, system-related information, notification information.

The concept prototype of the Mi Mix Alpha surely does look interesting. It remains to see how the smartphone will fare in the market whenever Xiaomi decides to launch the model.