Xiaomi Patent Filing Hints At Smartphone With Tilting Camera Sensors
Earlier this month, Xiaomi commemorated its 10th anniversary by launching a slew of new products including the Mi 10 Ultra. The latest device set a benchmark in the smartphone camera department by surpassing Huawei P40 Pro in the DxOMark Camera rating database, thereby occupying the top spot. Now, the company appears to have filed a patent of a device featuring tilting camera sensors.
A report by LetsGoDigital reveals this 'Camera module and terminal' utility patent was filed by Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software with the USPTO in October last year. It got published and approved in the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database late in July.
Xiaomi Tilting Camera Patent
Meanwhile, the Chinese smartphone maker has filed an application for a patent dubbed 'Camera assembly and terminal'. This patent application details the implementation of the utility patent mentioned above in a smartphone.
As per the patent application, it appears to require two camera sensors with a small viewing angle. These sensors are seen to be paced either vertically or horizontally and can be rotated or tilted in sync with each other to extend the viewing angle. Pictures revealed from the patent filing hints that there should be better quality sans any distortion as compared to the outputs delivered by a normal wide-angle lens, at least on paper.
What To Expect?
For the uninitiated, Samsung also patented a similar camera solution back in December last year. Two months after the same, Xiaomi got its patent approved in June this year. However, the patent needs as many as five or six camera sensors including a telephoto lens. Having said that, we cannot guarantee if we can see this smartphone with a tilting camera module will come to reality as not all patents come true.
Notably, we have already seen several such smartphone patents from various companies including Xiaomi but not many of them see the light of the day. So, we need to wait for more details about this specific device with tilting cameras.
