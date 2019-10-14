Xiaomi Patent Shows Dual Selfie Cameras At The Corners News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The smartphone industry is evolving constantly and there is an ever-rising need for innovation. Over recent years, several things are getting revamped but the display is the prime focus. From having thick bezels, smartphone displays have been modified to get a full-screen display concealing the fingerprint sensor and selfie camera within it with the help of different types of notches, pop-up camera, and sliding design.

Taking this to the next level, several smartphone brands are coming up with innovative ways to accommodate the front camera so that there is more screen space. Now, a new patent shows that Xiaomi has other solutions to enhance the screen space.

Four New Xiaomi Designs

The latest patent by Xiaomi shows four designs with the dual selfie cameras positioned at the top edges of the device. The difference is that three of these designs have curved bezels around the camera sensor while one has a thick top bezel to house the cameras with one on each corner. Notably, it is the patent with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, hinting that it could be a mid-range device. Though the rear panel design of these models varies, there is no special aspect.

Well, Xiaomi mobile software Co. Ltd used these images as seen in the images above in a design patent filing at the Hague International Design System. The same contains data about the new international registrations, modifications, and renewals affecting existing international registrations. The WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) manages the database.

Our Take

Xiaomi is gradually bringing several innovations to reality. Of late, we got to come across a report suggesting that the company is prepping to launch a smartphone with a 5x telephoto zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. It is also believed to be working on an upcoming device with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes us expect a gaming smartphone. Besides these, the company has already confirmed that a foldable smartphone with two folds is in the making.

Given that these new patent designs show that there will be new designs for the selfie camera arrangement, we need to wait to know which one comes to reality. It is to be noted that not all designs that are patented will see the light of the day.

