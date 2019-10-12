Xiaomi Smartphone With 5X Telephoto Camera And 50X Digital Zoom Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi, the popular Chinese smartphone brand is trying its hands at several new features and technologies. The company carries the credits for being the first smartphone brand to use the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. Also, it used the 108MP with the Mi MIX Alpha, which will go into production later.

As per recent news, it looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone with 5x optical zoom and 50X digital zoom. This is sure to make the competition fiercer for other camera-centric devices including Oppo Reno 2 and Huawei P30 Pro. This camera feature has been revealed by the new MIUI Camera app.

MIUI Camera App Leak

Going by the MIUI Camera app's beta build spotted by XDA Developers suggests that there will be a new camera zoom mode dubbed Tele 5X. It is said that there will be a telephoto lens in the camera mode suggesting support for 5X optical zoom on an upcoming smartphone.

XDA Developers mentions that the new MIUI Camera app will arrive with a feature called 'ultra tele", which is described as, "use 50X zoom to capture distant objects in greater detail". There is an icon showing off the latest telephoto capabilities via this feature. Even the icon of the same has been spotted and is shown in the image above.

While there aren't many details regarding the same for now, an earlier iteration of the MIUI Camera app shows that the company is in plans to come up with a smartphone with 8K video recording support at 30fps. This shows that there could be new telephoto camera functionalities including 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Our Take

As mentioned above, Xiaomi has already launched the Mi MIX Alpha, which is a concept phone with a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear. This sensor delivers 8X digital content. Of late, the Oppo Reno 2 was launched with 20x digital zoom and the Huawei P30 Pro was launched with an insane 50x digital zoom. Moreover, Google Pixel 4 is likely to feature 8X zoom support. This makes us believe that Xiaomi is betting big on the camera department.

