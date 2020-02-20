Xiaomi Patents New Chip With 5G, Storage Options Together

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has patented a new design for a smartphone that might change the landscape of 5G mobiles. 5G networking has indeed created faster bandwidth speeds and downloads as well. While it's common to have additional storage options in a smartphone that can be expanded up to 2TB and more, Xiaomi has developed a novel design for the same.

    source  

     

    New Xiaomi Patent

    While 5G networks have eased the downloading of 4K videos and more, the required storage space often comes in the way. Although there is an option to expand the memory, a new patent from Xiaomi might be a game-changer. Reports have it that Xiaomi is developing a 5G SIM card that is capable of networking as well as a storage card.

    The novel idea seems intriguing and can change the future of 5G and smartphones as well. However, another Chinese company Ziguang has come up with a similar idea. But now, Xiaomi has developed a design and has patented it. The company will further be developing it, reports note.

    source  

    The patent reveals that the smartphone maker has detailed out the design where a memory card also serves as a SIM card. The idea is quite similar to the 'super' SIM card that was earlier introduced by Ziguang in 2019. The design notes that a memory card will be placed on one side and the components of the SIM card will be placed at the back.

     

    While this is just a patent, the prototype could have good implications for the smartphone industry. While a few OEMs offer additional memory in their dual hybrid SIM card slots, the premium flagship smartphones generally provide larger internal storage.

    The newly patented technology is the smarter way of providing a 5G network and additional storage. Further, it would also allow easier migration of data for a user when switching smartphones.

    Read More About: news smartphones 5g xiaomi
    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 17:52 [IST]
