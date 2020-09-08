Xiaomi Patents Smartphone With Dual Pop-Up Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Smartphone makers all over the world are working on new designs that will let them stand out from the others in the market. Also, this way, they will be able to offer users something unique and set a new trend. One such smartphone maker is Xiaomi as it comes with a slew of unique offerings for its fans from time to time.

As people look out for bezel-less smartphones, many companies are coming up with devices featuring unique designs, under-display selfie cameras and pop-up cameras that will increase their screen-to-body ratio. Similar design also prevails in the market and ZTE Axon 20 5G carries the credits of being the world's first smartphone to feature an in-display camera sensor.

Xiaomi Smartphone Patent

While we expect several companies to launch similar smartphones, it looks like Xiaomi will be one of them. The company has filed a patent application for a new smartphone design featuring two pop-up cameras that will work both as the rear and selfie cameras.

As per a report by TigerMobiles, the concept images that are seen along with the patent application shows a flat device with narrow bezels. There seem to be no camera sensors that are visible at the front or rear, thanks to the pop-up camera mechanism.

What's interesting is that the camera sensors pop-up at an angle as the Oppo Reno's shark fin camera module. With sensors on both sides of the pop-up module, we can expect to see four camera sensors on the whole. And, the LED flash appears to be positioned at the top of the smartphone's rear just below the pop-up camera module. It also appears to have a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

Already, Xiaomi has launched a few smartphones in both the Redmi and Mi lineup featuring a pop-up mechanism for the selfie camera module. Given that the patent filing shows dual pop-up camera mechanism for both the front and rear cameras, we need to wait to know if the device will see the light of the day in the future as not all patents come to reality.

Best Mobiles in India