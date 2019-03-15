Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite comes with 4 GB of RAM

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is arguably one of the best mid-tier smartphones to buy in India with flagship class specifications. Now, a new Xiaomi smartphone named Poco F1 Lite has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting towards the launch of an affordable Poco smartphone in the country.

Unlike the original Poco F1, the Poco F1 Lite has mid-tier specification with a 600 series Qualcomm chipset. Here is everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite, including the specs, hardware, and software for the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone with the latest Android OS powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite specifications

According to the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, the same chipset which powers the Redmi Note 7. The chipset offers a base clock speed of 1.61 GHz. The smartphone is most likely to come with a 1080p or FHD+ IPS LCD display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor is coupled with 4 GB of RAM, and the smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie, the latest stable Android OS from Google. As of now, there is no information on the additional specifications of the Poco F1 Lite.

Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite performance

According to the Geekbench listing, the Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite scores 1341 points on the single core and 4830 points on multi-core CPU performance. These scores are on par with other smartphones with the equivalent chipset.

Unlike the Poco F1, the Poco Poco F1 Lite is nowhere a performance powerhouse, as one can easily get the Redmi Note 7 for Rs 9,999, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with 2.2 GHz clock speed. If the Xiaomi Poco F1 Lite is in works, then the company is most likely to price the Poco F1 Lite under Rs 10,000 price tag.