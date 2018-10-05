Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red edition launched; will go on sale from October 11

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco announced its first smartphone dubbed Poco F1 in August. The highlight of the Poco F1 is that it is the most affordable smartphone to be launched with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. Undoubtedly, the smartphone took the internet by storm and is being sold out in almost every flash sale.

The device was launched in three storage configurations and two color options - Steel Blue and Graphite Black. And, there is a special Armored Edition with a Kevlar rear. All these models went on sale starting from August. Now, it has got another attractive color variant - Rosso Red and it will go on sale for the first time on October 11.

Poco F1 variants and price

Poco F1 was launched in three storage variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 20,999, Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively. The device is exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart and Mi.com. And, there are a slew of launch offers as well for the buyers of the Poco smartphone.

Launch offers

Detailing on the launch offers, the Jio subscribers will get instant benefits worth Rs. 8,000. There is an instant cashback of Rs. 2,400 and up to Rs. 5,600 discount on hotel and flight bookings on MakeMyTrip. The users will also get up to 6GB of 4G data. Also, there are three months of free Hungama subscription along with this device.

Poco F1 Rosso Red availability

Xiaomi Poco F1 Rosso Red variant will be available in all the three storage variants. It will be priced the same as the other color variants. And, the specifications will also remain the same. Notably, the device will go on sale on October 11 via Flipkart and Mi.com and will arrive with all the launch offers. What's interesting is that like a few other smartphones, there is no restriction on the storage variant for those interested in buying the Red variant of the smartphone.