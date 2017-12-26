Xiaomi Redmi 5A 3GB model is up for sale offline at Rs. 7,499

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the 'Desk ka Smartphone' that was launched late last month in the country is now available for offline purchase.

Notably, only the 3GB model of the smartphone is up for sale offline and is priced at Rs. 7,499 that is Rs. 500 higher than the online price. For now, there is no mention on when the 2GB variant will go on sale via offline and this could be disappointing for buyers as the base variant is facing a massive demand.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM variant with 16GB storage space and Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. However, the company announced a Rs. 1,000 discount on the base variant for the first one million units of sale resulting in the device costing just Rs. 4,999.

Until now, the device has been listed for sale on Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores. Given that it was available via flash sales, the smartphone went out of stock in just a few seconds. So, the offline availability of the smartphone would be a boon to those who wanted to buy the device without going through the flash sales procedure.

At the time of launching the Redmi 5A, it was announced that the smartphone will go on sale for the first time on December 7 at 12 PM and will be made available offline via Xiaomi's offline retail partners at a later time and the same has happened now.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is called the 'Desh ka Smartphone' as it features the necessary aspects within a budget. The smartphone available starting from Rs. 4,999 right now supports 4G VoLTE, a capable battery that is touted to render 10 days of standby time, a fingerprint sensor, and IR blaster to control devices such as TVs, ACs, etc.