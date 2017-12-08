Xiaomi Redmi 5A stocks go dry in the first flash sale, next sale slated for December 14

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5A as the Desh ka Smartphone in India on November 30. The device went on sale exclusively via Flipkart and mi.com at 12 PM on Thursday starting from Rs. 4,999.

Just like any other Xiaomi smartphone, this one too went out of stock instantly. The company is yet to reveal the total number of units those were sold in the first flash sale but has announced that the second sale of the Redmi 5A will happen on December 14. Similar to the first sale, the Redmi 5A will be available via Flipkart and mi.com even during the second sale.

Regarding the second flash sale of the Redmi 5A, Manu Kumar Jain, the Xiaomi India Head has taken to Twitter to announce the same. The tweet reads, "Mi Fans! Your love for the #Redmi5A has been phenomenal! Thank you for supporting the #DeshKaSmartphone! I understand that some of you faced difficulties in placing orders. Our partners are working hard to fix those issues. Mark your calendars. The next sale is on 14th!"

The company has assured that they will increase the offline availability of the Redmi 5A by selling the smartphone via the major retail stores and Mi Home stores across the country. This move will increase the overall sales as well.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in two RAM and storage configurations - one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The base variant carries a price tag of Rs. 5,999 and the top variant has a price tag of Rs. 6,999. As we have already seen earlier, the first five million units of the Redmi 5A's base variant will be priced at Rs. 4,999 after a Rs. 1,000 discount.

The Redmi 5A bestows a 5-inch HD 720p display and uses a Snapdragon 425 SoC just like its predecessor - the Redmi 4A. The device sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone bundles connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and dual SIM support. There is a 3000mAh battery that powers the smartphone from within.