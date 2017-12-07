Xiaomi Redmi 5A sale debuts today in India, company to focus on offline sales

Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the Desh ka Smartphone that was launched in India in the last week is all set to go on sale for the first time today.

The Redmi 5A will be available for purchase via online channels such as Flipkart and Mi.com and offline as well via the Mi Home stores from 12 PM today. Later, the device will be available via the other offline retail partners of Xiaomi all over the country. The smartphone will be available in three color options - Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold.

When it comes to the launch offers, the first 5 million units of the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage are likely to be available at a discounted price point of Rs. 1,000. Also, Xiaomi and Reliance Jio have teamed up to provide an additional cash back of Rs. 1,000 to the customers. The buyers of the Redmi 5A will get a 12-month free subscription to Hungama Music.

In the meantime, it has been revealed by the Xiaomi India Head of Online Sales, Raghu Reddy told to reporters that 80% of their business is from the online sales of smartphones. He added that they are in plans to boost the offline sales in order to increase their business. He said that Xiaomi will increase the number of exclusive stores (Mi Home stores) and other retail sale centers across the country soon.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A was launched in two variants. The base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage is priced at Rs. 5,999 and the other model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 6,999. As mentioned above, the first five units of the base model will be available Rs. 4,999 thereby making it the cheapest smartphone from Xiaomi to be sold in India.

Specs wise, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A adorns a 5-inch HD 720p display and employ a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC teamed up with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. There is a 13MP rear camera on board the Redmi 5A with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The connectivity aspects of the Xiaomi smartphone include 4G VolTE, GPS, Infrared, and dual SIM support. Also, a 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone rendering up to 8 days of standby time.