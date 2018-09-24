ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: EMI starts at Rs 200

Xiaomi Redmi 5A once again up for flash sale in India today at 12 PM. Here is how you can grab the smartphone.

By

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A one of the most popular smartphones from the company is once again going on to its flash sale today in India. As usual, the flash sale will be conducted on the e-commerce website Flipkart, and the sale will go live at 12 pm in the noon. Since its a flash sale, we recommend interested people to log in to their Flipkart account a few minutes prior to the flash sale.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price and specs

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A price and offers

    The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is listed on the e-commerce website with a price tag of Rs 5,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant are priced at Rs 6,999.
    Flipkart is offering multiple deals on the purchase of Redmi 5A. You can buy the smartphone with EMI option. RBL bank credit card holders can avail an additional discount of 5 percent on their purchase. Axis bank Buzz card is also subjected to avail a discount of 5 percent.

    Apart from all these, you can also opt for the EMI option for both the variants and the EMI starts from Rs 200 per month for the 2GB variant and Rs 233 for the 3GB variant. Moreover, there is no cost EMI option as well. The smartphone will be available in blue, gold, grey, and Rose Gold color options.

    Xiaomi Redmi 5A specifications

    Just to recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280×720 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, clubbed with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage respectively. You can also expand the storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

    On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a single camera setup equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture.

    The rear camera also sports an LED flash and PDAF support. On the front, the Redmi 5A houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/A-GPS, IR Blaster, and micro-USB. The Redmi 5A is fueled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
