Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 6A get up to Rs. 2,500 discount

Xiaomi is highly anticipated to launch the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Go smartphones in India in the first quarter of this year. In the meantime, the company has announced a temporary price cut on the Redmi 6 lineup. From February 6 to February 8, the company will offer a discount of up to Rs. 2,500 on the three smartphones in the Redmi 6 lineup.

The price cut is applicable on the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. This announcement regarding the price cut has been made on the official Twitter handle. The tweet from the company reads, "Time for some Real deals! As a 'M'illennial be smart and choose wisely!"

While there is no specific reason mentioned by the company for the 'never-seen-before' price cut, it could be due to the Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones priced in the affordable market segment. It is likely believed to be a move that the company has made to lure potential buyers to its Redmi series. It could be aimed at the Realme smartphones as these are selling well in the country.

New Xiaomi Redmi 6 price

Taking the temporary price cut into effect, the Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 6,499, which is Rs. 1,500 down from its selling price of Rs. 7,999. The Redmi 6 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,499 has received a discount of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 8,499.

The base variant of the Redmi 6 Pro with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 11,499 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500 taking it down to Rs. 8,999. The Redmi 6 Pro high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 13,499 has received a massive price cut of Rs. 2,500 taking it down to Rs. 10,499. This price cut is reflected on Flipkart, Amazon India and Mi.com.