Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale today at 12 PM: How to grab the smartphone

If you are looking buy Xiaomi Redmi 6A then your wait is over as the smartphone with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage variant is all set to go on the sale today in India at 12 PM. The smartphone will go on sale via Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 5,999. The 2GB/32GB variant of the device is already in open sale for Rs 7,499 on Amazon India. The e-commerce website is also offering some deals on the smartphone which you don't want to miss.

Sale offer on Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Buyers can grab the smartphone with an instant discount of 5 per cent with their ICICI credit and debit card EMI transaction. The company is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI with HDFC debit and credit cards. Jio users are subjected to receive a cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of vouchers and up to 100GB of additional 4G data.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specs

The Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, it comes with a single rear camera with 13-megapixel along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 6A is fueled by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with MIUI on top. So if you planning to buy this smartphone then we must suggest you to login to your Amazon account a few minutes prior to the sale starts and try adding the phone in the cart. Make sure you have saved the required address and card details, this saves a lot of time for you.