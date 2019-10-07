Xiaomi Redmi 8 Teased With Sony Camera Sensor, Waterdrop Notch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to bring a new budget smartphone dubbed Redmi 8. The device comes as a successor to the Redmi 7 launched earlier this year in India. Recently, Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India chief teased its launch and some leaks also made it to the web. In the latest developments, some more specifications have surfaced online. Here is everything you need to know:

Redmi 8 Display And Camera Features Tipped

Xiaomi has teased a dual-lens rear camera setup on the Redmi 8 via mi.com and has also highlighted some features. The Chinese giant has tipped a primary Sony sensor at the rear.

Furthermore, the device is said to be equipped with a skin tone mapping and edge detection feature. Notably, the Redmi 7 also has a dual-camera setup, but it appears that its successor will offer some better camera features.

The device is likely to offer a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It seems that the company is now opting for this setup even for its budget smartphones. For reference, the recently launched Redmi 8A also features waterdrop notch. The Redmi 8 might have a gradient back panel and feature an "Aura Mirror Design".

Apart from this Xiaomi has not revealed any specific hardware feature of its upcoming affordable smartphone. However, the recent China Telecom portal listing gives an insight into the expected hardware. Let's have a look:

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Leaked Specifications And Features

The Redmi 8 listed with M1908C31C model number on the China Telecom is said to offer a polycarbonate build material complemented by a 6.21-inch HD+ display. There will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The device is likely to be packed with an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC clubbed with up to 6GB RAM. It will run on Android Pie-based MIUI 10 interface. For optics, the dual-camera setup is said to house a 12MP primary Sony sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, we can expect an 8MP snapper. We might get to see a USB Type-C port to refuel a 5,000 mAh battery unit.

