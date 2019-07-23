Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series To Be Available On July 29 At Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is undoubtedly the center of all the attention after its Redmi K20 series launch. The latest series comprises of the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro, both of which went for sale on July 22. Now, the company has revealed its next sale date. Following are the details:

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Next Sale Details:

Both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro will be available for sale again on July 29 starting 12 pm on Flipkart. The smartphones will also be up for grabs on the company's website Mi.com and Mi Home stores. As for the pricing, the Redmi K20 base model with 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 21,999, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant for Rs. 23,999.

On the other hand, the Redmi K20 Pro will retail for Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. While the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 30,999. You get to choose from Glacier Blue, Flame Red, and Carbon Black color options.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series Key Specifications:

Both the smartphones come with similar hardware except for the processor. The display on both the smartphones is an AMOLED panel measuring 6.39-inches with an FHD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. In terms of optics, you get a triple-rear camera setup on both the smartphones.

The sensors include a 48MP primary lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP additional sensor. Notably, the Redmi K20 has 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor, while the K20 Pro offers a Sony IMX586 sensor. For selfies, both the devices get a 20MP pop-up snapper.

In terms of processor, the Redmi K20 is packed with an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, while the Redmi K20 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset. For security, the devices offer an in-display fingerprint scanner along with the standard face unlock feature. Backing up both the handsets is a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India