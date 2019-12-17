Xiaomi Redmi K20 Series With Pop-Up Camera Available On Amazon Starting At Rs.19,867 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi launched its value flagship smartphone lineup called the Redmi K20 earlier this year India. Both the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro were the first smartphones by the company to offer a pop-up selfie camera. The smartphones have been made available for sale online via Flipkart and mi.com. But now, it is available for sale on another platform as well. Here are the details:

Redmi K20 Series India Sale Details

The Redmi K20 series has now gone up for sale on Amazon as well. The standard Redmi K20 can be purchased for Rs. 19,867 from Amazon, while the Redmi K20 Pro at Rs. Rs. 26,200 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage respectively.

If we talk about the Flipkart pricing, then the standard variant is retailing at Rs. 19,999, while the Pro model can be purchased at Rs. 25,999. Both the smartphones come in three different color options - Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Carbon Black.

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Key Features And Specifications

Both the devices pack similar ser of internals with the primary difference being in terms of the processor. Starting with the display, the Redmi K20 series is equipped with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution.

It offers 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 409 PPI pixel density, and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There are three cameras at the rear of both the smartphone packing a 48MP primary sensor. While the Redmi K20's primary sensor is a Sony IMX852, the Redmi K20 Pro packs a Sony IMX586 primary sensor.

The remaining sensors are a 13MP wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, both the devices offer a 20MP pop-up camera. In terms of processor, the Redmi K30 comes with a Snapdragon 730 chipset with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Redmi K30 Pro packs a Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage options.

Powering both the smartphones is a 4,000 mAh battery. While the standard model comes with an 18W fast charging, the Pro model offers 27W fast charging. Notably, the company has already introduced the Redmi K30 series, but is yet to bring it in the Indian market.

