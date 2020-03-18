Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro To Be Official Smartphone For Fast And Furious 9 News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone - the Redmi K30 Pro. The company has already started teasing about the smartphone and today it has announced that the company has become the exclusive partner for the upcoming Hollywood movie Fast and Furious 9 in China. The collaboration is done for promoting the Redmi K30 Pro flagship phone which is slated to launch on March 24, 2020, in China.

The announcement was done via a teaser poster shared on the company's official Weibo handle. The teaser shows the entire team of Fast and Furious 9 along with the Redmi K30 Pro banner. So far there is no video teaser of mini clips shared by the company on any platform.

Recently, the Red Hydrogen One was also spotted on the teaser video of Fast and Furious 9. The teaser video has clearly shown the Dominic Toretto and Han driving their cars with Red Hydrogen One on the dashboard. Now the question arises which smartphone is going to be featured in the movie.

Redmi has also confirmed that the K30 Pro smartphone will feature a VC liquid-cooled heat sink to improve the performance of the phone and allow Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC to run at its full power.

The company claims that the sports a 3,435 square millimetre of the liquid-cooled heat sink which will be responsible for improving thermal performance and helps in better heat dissipation. Meanwhile, Redmi has also confirmed that the K30 Pro will be equipped with new UFS 3.1 storage standard, which is the latest and fastest memory chip available in the market. It's capable of delivering a read speeds of up to 750Mbps.

It's also reported that the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and integrated in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is also said to feature a pop-up selfie camera for selfie and video calls. At the back, it houses a quad-camera setup.

According to the earlier leaks, the smartphone is said to arrive with 5G support and it is expected to be fuelled by a 4,700 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging support.

