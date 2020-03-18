ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro To Be Official Smartphone For Fast And Furious 9

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone - the Redmi K30 Pro. The company has already started teasing about the smartphone and today it has announced that the company has become the exclusive partner for the upcoming Hollywood movie Fast and Furious 9 in China. The collaboration is done for promoting the Redmi K30 Pro flagship phone which is slated to launch on March 24, 2020, in China.

    Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro To Be Official Smartphone For Fast And Furious 9

     

    The announcement was done via a teaser poster shared on the company's official Weibo handle. The teaser shows the entire team of Fast and Furious 9 along with the Redmi K30 Pro banner. So far there is no video teaser of mini clips shared by the company on any platform.

    Recently, the Red Hydrogen One was also spotted on the teaser video of Fast and Furious 9. The teaser video has clearly shown the Dominic Toretto and Han driving their cars with Red Hydrogen One on the dashboard. Now the question arises which smartphone is going to be featured in the movie.

    Redmi has also confirmed that the K30 Pro smartphone will feature a VC liquid-cooled heat sink to improve the performance of the phone and allow Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC to run at its full power.

    The company claims that the sports a 3,435 square millimetre of the liquid-cooled heat sink which will be responsible for improving thermal performance and helps in better heat dissipation. Meanwhile, Redmi has also confirmed that the K30 Pro will be equipped with new UFS 3.1 storage standard, which is the latest and fastest memory chip available in the market. It's capable of delivering a read speeds of up to 750Mbps.

    It's also reported that the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz and integrated in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is also said to feature a pop-up selfie camera for selfie and video calls. At the back, it houses a quad-camera setup.

     

    According to the earlier leaks, the smartphone is said to arrive with 5G support and it is expected to be fuelled by a 4,700 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging support.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X