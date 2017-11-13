Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 gets Rs. 1,000 price cut for three days

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is one of the bestselling smartphones in the Indian market. It is the high sales of this smartphone that the brand has occupied the second spot in the country for the third quarter of this year.

The Redmi Note 4 was launched earlier this year in three variants ranging between Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999. Now, the smartphone seems to have received a limited period price cut of Rs. 1,000. Starting from today until November 15, the smartphone will be available at the discounted price via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Eventually, you can grab hold of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant, Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Prior to this price cut, these variants of the device were priced at Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively.

Given that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 hasn't lost its charm among the buyers despite being almost a year old, we can expect a huge fan base rushing to buy the device at the discounted price. If you want to own a Redmi Note 4, then you shouldn't miss this 3-day sale.

To recap on the specifications of the Redmi Note 4, the smartphone flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixel 2.5D curved glass display. At its heart, there operates a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with Adreno 506 GPU. There is 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space as mentioned above. Also, the device has a hybrid SIM card slot that supports expandable storage as well.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a 13MP main camera snapper with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and PDAF, and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The connectivity aspects on board are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB Type-C. The device has started receiving the MIUI 9 update in the last week and a 4100mAh battery gives it the necessary backup. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the smartphone as in its predecessors.