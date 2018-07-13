Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5A and more get MIUI 10 developer beta update

The latest Xiaomi custom ROM - MIUI 10 was announced on May 31 along with the Mi 8 flagship smartphones. The closed beta of the developer ROM was rolled out for the first set of devices in China in early June. Notably, these devices also received the public beta later the same month.

If you aren't aware, the first batch of Xiaomi devices includes the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 6, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix, Mi Note 2, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi S2. The registrations for the developer ROM closed beta ended on Thursday.

Having said that, it is time for the second batch of devices to get the developer ROM closed beta update. And, the same commenced on Friday in China. It is believed that the public beta will be rolled out for the second batch of devices by the end of this month.

Xiaomi devices in the second batch

In the second batch, there are 17 Xiaomi smartphones. These devices will get the MIUI 10 Developer ROM closed beta. The list includes Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi 4S, Mi 4C, Mi Max Prime, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 4X with Snapdragon Soc, Redmi 4X, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5A Prime and Redmi Note 5A.

As per a Weibo post, the arrive of the public beta for the Mi 5X will be delayed. There is no information on the specific release date for this update but it will be announced through the company' social media handles. With the rollout of the MIUI 10 to these devices, 27 smartphones will run the custom ROM.

How to install?

The MIUI 10 developer ROM closed beta update can be installed either by checking Settings → My Device → MIUI version and checking for the OTA update. Interested users can install the update via the fastboot method using unlocked bootloader.

For now, there is no word regarding when MIUI 10 global developer beta ROM update will be made available for the Xiaomi devices in India. We can expect the details regarding the same to be out soon.