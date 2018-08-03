Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Flame Red variant India launch teased

Xiaomi is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Redmi lineup of smartphones. On this occasion, the company's Global VP and India Head, Manu Kumar Jain tipped that they would bring a new Red color variant of an existing Redmi smartphone for their fans in the country. But it remains to be seen when exactly the launch of the red colored Redmi phone might happen.

While there is no word regarding which device will be launched in red, it is believed that it could be the Redmi Note 5. We say so as the company launched the Flame Red edition of the device in China last month. If this turns out to be true, then the Red color variant of the Redmi Note 5 will join the other color options - Magic Blue, Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi red phone teaser

Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to share an image of all the Redmi series smartphones he had been using till date. The image also featured the red variant of a Xiaomi smartphone. This variant did not show the front of the smartphone but only its back. As mentioned above, there claims that this could be the Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red edition. And, the presence of a single camera lens at the rear makes us believe the same.

Xiaomi's first Android One smartphone launched last year - the Mi A1 is also the company's first Red smartphone to be launched in the country. The Mi A1 Special Edition Red variant went official in December last year.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 variants and price

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched in India in February this year. The device was launched alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro in the country. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. These variants are priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The device has been getting consistent updates in the recent times. Even now, the device received the MIUI 10 global beta ROM update, which adds Face Unlock to the smartphone.