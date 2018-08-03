Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now supports Face Unlock on MIUI 10 Global Beta 10.8.8.2

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone launched in India from Xiaomi with support for Face Unlock. The Face Unlock on the most of the Android phones is achieved using the front-facing camera, unlike the iPhone X, which uses a dedicated array of sensors to enable true depth scanning.

And now, the Face Unlock is available on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 as well, which is the actual successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

How to enable Face Unlock?

To enable Face Unlock on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the smartphone should be running on MIUI 10 Global Beta version (v 10.8.8.2 or newer). Go to settings > Lock screen and password > Manage face data to enable Face Unlock. However, unlike a fingerprint sensor, a user can only register one trusted face at a time.

Do note that the Face Unlock on most of the smartphones will not be as secure as Fingerprint sensor. The Face Unlock will not work properly low lighting condition and cannot be used to authenticate payment apps.

This means devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (which also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 might also support Face Unlock with the future software updates.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the affordable iteration of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a hybrid SIM card slot.

The smartphone has a 12 MP primary camera, which now supports portrait mode (on MIUI Global Beta) with 4K video recording capability, which is missing on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on custom MIUI skin on the top. The Global stable version is based on Android Nougat and the Global Beta version is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

It is good to see that Xiaomi is porting interesting features like Face Unlock and Portrait mode for older smartphones as well. With the stable MIUI 10 update expected to roll out by the end of 2018, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to get a major performance improvement with the upcoming software update.