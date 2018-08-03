ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now supports Face Unlock on MIUI 10 Global Beta 10.8.8.2

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC

By:

Related Articles

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the first smartphone launched in India from Xiaomi with support for Face Unlock. The Face Unlock on the most of the Android phones is achieved using the front-facing camera, unlike the iPhone X, which uses a dedicated array of sensors to enable true depth scanning.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now supports Face Unlock on MIUI 10 Global Beta

    And now, the Face Unlock is available on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 as well, which is the actual successor to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

    How to enable Face Unlock?

    To enable Face Unlock on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the smartphone should be running on MIUI 10 Global Beta version (v 10.8.8.2 or newer). Go to settings > Lock screen and password > Manage face data to enable Face Unlock. However, unlike a fingerprint sensor, a user can only register one trusted face at a time.

    Do note that the Face Unlock on most of the smartphones will not be as secure as Fingerprint sensor. The Face Unlock will not work properly low lighting condition and cannot be used to authenticate payment apps.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 now supports Face Unlock on MIUI 10 Global Beta

    This means devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (which also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625) and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 might also support Face Unlock with the future software updates.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the affordable iteration of the Redmi Note 5 Pro with a 5.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080p with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage with a hybrid SIM card slot.

    The smartphone has a 12 MP primary camera, which now supports portrait mode (on MIUI Global Beta) with 4K video recording capability, which is missing on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. On the front, the smartphone has a 5 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

    The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery and runs on custom MIUI skin on the top. The Global stable version is based on Android Nougat and the Global Beta version is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

    It is good to see that Xiaomi is porting interesting features like Face Unlock and Portrait mode for older smartphones as well. With the stable MIUI 10 update expected to roll out by the end of 2018, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is expected to get a major performance improvement with the upcoming software update.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 0:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue