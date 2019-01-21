Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available starting from Rs. 9,990

As the Republic Day is just a few days ahead, the leading online retailers - Flipkart and Amazon are hosting sales to celebrate the occasion. During the Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Republic Days sale, both the retailers are offering massive discounts on a slew of smartphones and other products.

When it comes to Xiaomi smartphones, there are major discounts on Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Poco F1 and the Mi TV models too. When it comes to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, this smartphone is available at 10% discount for the next couple of days.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro discount

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in early 2018 in two variants priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 16,999. Later, the device received price cuts taking it down to Rs. 12,999 onwards. Now, there is 10% discount on this smartphone during the Amazon and Flipkart sale.

Going by the same, the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM are priced at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 respectively. Furthermore, there is 10% discount on using HDFC cards on Amazon and SBI credit cards on Flipkart for the next few days. This will take the pricing of the base variant down to Rs. 9,990 and the high-end variant will be priced at Rs. 11,700.

Given that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the bestselling models in the country, it is interesting that this phone is available at a considerable discount. It is definitely the right time to buy this device for the Xiaomi fans interested in the yesteryear model.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price cut

Recently, Xiaomi has announced a price cut on this smartphone. Interested buyers can grab hold of the Redmi Note 5 Pro at up to Rs. 4,000 off. It was announced in order to celebrate the success of the device. Notably, it has been announced that the Redmi Note 5 Pro sales in India have crossed 1 crore or 10 million units.