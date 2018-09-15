Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets stable MIUI 10 OTA update in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the bestselling affordable smartphones in India. Launched in February, this smartphone features an impressive set of specifications, a good design and more. However, the one downside of the device was its software. The smartphone was launched with MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. But Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest OS to this smartphone.

Well, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro units in India have started receiving the stable MIUI 10 global update, claim some users who had the global beta ROM. Back in June, this smartphone received the MIUI 9.5 update based on Oreo and recently it received the MIUI 9.6.4 update. The update was suspended due to some issues and here comes the stable update to the latest iteration of the OS. fUsers of the device can expect to get the OTA update notification on their phones or via the Updater app any time soon.

MIUI 10 stable update details

Notably, the update could be rolled out in phases, so users of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will have to wait for a few more days to get it. Going by the claims on the MIUI forum posts, the latest update will take the version number to MIUI 10.0.1.0.OEIMIFH. The update is bundled with the September 2018 Android Security Patch too and weighs in at 580MB.

Going by the changelog of the update, the smartphone will get full-screen gestures to make it a better option for the full-screen devices featuring thin bezels and tall aspect ratios. It also includes natural sounds and ambient sounds.

If you do not remember, the stable version of the MIUI 10 update was rolled out recently in China. It was first rolled out to the Mi 6 in its home country. In India, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 received the update at first.

Check for the update

Xiaomi has just debuted with the rollout of the MIUI 10 stable OTA update to the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Though it might take some time to be rolled out to all the units, interested users can check for it by heading to Settings → About phone → System updates → Check for updates. You can also get the update via the Updater app.