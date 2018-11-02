Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 could be launched on November 6

Though we are nearing the end of this year, it looks like Xiaomi is yet to be done with its launches for this year. The company has taken to the Mall app to announce that it will host a product launch event in its home market China on November 6.

Xiaomi has shared a poster on Weibo showing the launch date as November 6 and the time as 2:00 PM. The Chinese text on this poster translates to "wonderful upgrade". While there is no clarity from the company regarding the upcoming launch, it is believed to be the Redmi Note 6, which has been hitting the rumor mills lately. This goes in line with the previous reports suggesting that the device will be announced ahead of the Singles Day shopping festival on November 11.

Could be a variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro

Back in September, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone in Thailand. This device is yet to be launched in the global markets. Eventually, there are guesses that this smartphone could be launched in China as the Redmi Note 6. However, an official confirmation from the company would bring in more clarity regarding the same.

A few days back, we came across reports that the Redmi Note 6 Pro could be launched in India in November. However, there is no official word regarding the same from Xiaomi as of now.

Four AI cameras tipped

Recently, a promo image of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone was spotted on Weibo along with its name. This image tipped at the presence of four AI driven cameras including 20MP + 2MP selfie camera setup. When it comes to the other specifications, we cannot expect the Redmi Note 6 and Redmi Note 6 Pro to be very different from each other.

The upcoming device is likely to use a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4000mAh battery, a 6.26-inch display with a notch and a dual camera setup at its rear. It is also believed to be launched in multiple variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM. And, we can expect it to arrive in Rose Gold, Red, Blue and Black color options.