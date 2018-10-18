Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro confirmed to launch in India in November with dual selfie cameras

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the latest flagship Redmi device in India. The company will launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro a few months earlier than what we expected.

The leaked press-invite of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro confirms that the company will launch the smartphone in India before the 20th of November in three different colors. The press invite also confirms that the smartphone will have a dual camera setup, and the device is being touted as a flagship camera killer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution along with a notch on top. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The main attraction of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the quad camera setup. The smartphone will have a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera set up at the back with a 20 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the front. The smartphone will offer features like portrait mode, HDR, Panorama, and 1080p video recording.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-channel Wi-Fi support (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz). The smartphone will have a 4000 mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 support with a micro USB port.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will launch in India with MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to launch in two different variants with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. The base variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage is expected to cost Rs 14,999, and the 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage will retail for Rs 16,999.