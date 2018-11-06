Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launch: Expected specification, price and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6Pro is all set to launch today in Thailand and after getting listed on the global Mi site it will be disclosed what the new smartphone is. This phone will be the successor of Redmi Note 5 Pro and the biggest highlight of the phone will be a display notch and quad camera setup. This will be the first smartphone in the budget segment to offer dual camera setup.

So far the company has not disclosed a lot about the upcoming smartphone. But there are my reports which claimed the smartphone is expected to launch at 6,990 Baht (approx Rs 15,600) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone will be also available in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Its worth noting that the smartphone will be launched in China on November 6 after which it will hit the Indian market. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will go up against the other budget smartphones in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specification

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a 6.26-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:9 along with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clubbed with Adreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 3GB and 4GB of RAM and 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 128GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone house dual camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel and a secondary 5-megapixel camera sensor with AI dynamic bokeh mode with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel and secondary 2-megapixel camera with AI portrait selfie mode.

The smartphone is expected to fuel with 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.