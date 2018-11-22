Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with 4 GB RAM will cost Rs 13,999: Leak

Xiaomi India is all set for the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro on the 22nd of November. The Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, with improved design and some new features.

And now, according to a report from MySmartPrice, the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been leaked. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro cost Rs 13,999, which is identical to the price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Considering the price of the base model, the high-end model with 6 GB RAM is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the most advanced Redmi smartphone from Xiaomi with a full metal unibody design. The smartphone offers all trending features like an FHD+ display with a notch cut out, dual camera setup on the front and back.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is the chipset that powers the device, coupled with 4/6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The phone does offer a hybrid SIM slot, where one can use two SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card slot at the same time.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Redmi smartphone with dual selfie cameras, offering a 20 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the back, the smartphone again has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Note 6 Pro packs in a 4000 mAh battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The mobile runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top, which offer additional customisation options like the gesture-based navigation system and a lot more.