Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro giveaway competition: Here's how to apply News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro giveaway competition. Here is how you can grab a Redmi Note 7 Pro for free. But do note that this is only for the Chinese market.

Xiaomi recently launched its latest smartphone Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company has announced a giveaway competition under which Xiaomi is giving away 100 units of the smartphone for free to their fans. But there is a catch to that, the company is offering this give away in China, not in India. The Redmi Note 7 Pro is slated to launch in China on March 18. That's the reason why the company is interested to give away 100 units to their fans.

The lucky fans who receive the giveaway units are expected to test the device in all the aspects. The testing included gaming, photos, videos, battery performance, and more. He/she need to review the device also.

Here's how you can apply in the giveaway competition

The interested fans who are willing to take part in the competition need to log into their Mi account.

Then they have to send a message to Xiaomi that you are interested in the giveaway competition and wants to take part in it.

Along with the message you also have to send some details like name, gender, mobile number, mailing address, along with Weibo and Xiaomi account user names.

The company also wants to know the number of followers fans have on social media. Fan with a larger number of followers has more chance of winning the giveaway unit.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specification

Just to recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340 ×1080 pixels. The screen carries a water drop notch on the top along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 612 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. On the software part, the Redmi Note 7 Pro runs Android 9.0 Oreo MIUI 10 on top.

On the optical front, it offers dual camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video call.

Xiaomi also has a huge following in India, and we do expect some giveaways of Xiaomi products like this in India soon.

Source