Redmi Note 7 launched into the space to show camera prowess News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi Note 7 has been sent to the space in a recent “out of the world” marketing campaign.

These days, there are many smartphones in the market from numerous brands. And, the smartphone marketing campaigns are getting bigger and more ambitious with each new release. Usually, smartphone brands come up with bigger marketing campaigns for their premium flagships but Xiaomi that is known for launching budget smartphones has come up with such a campaign for the affordable Redmi Note 7.

The company has attempted to prove that the Redmi Note 7 is an "out of the world" device with the new campaign. Well, the company has sent the smartphone literally out of the world. This was an attempt made by the Europe team of Xiaomi. The company has taken to its social media handles to share the video and photos of this campaign.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 campaign

Well, Xiaomi's Europe team has launched the smartphone into the space in a hydrogen balloon at an altitude of 33,375 meters and around -60°C. A video posted by the company shows three units of the Redmi Note 7 nestled to a gas balloon and sent to the space. These devices are fitted in a custom rig and are protected by a 3D printed frame. The video also shows a few photos of the earth as captured by the Redmi Note 7's 48MP camera sensor.

Notably, this campaign has been attempted by Xiaomi in order to show that the device is extremely durable. At the time of its launch, the company claimed that it is a high-quality smartphone made using materials that are used to make flagship smartphones. Also, the company is offering 18 months warranty for the device in China.

Redmi Note 7 pricing

Well, the Redmi Note 7 was announced in China earlier this year with a 48MP primary camera sensor. The device went official in India alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro but it did not feature similar specifications. In India, the Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup at its rear with a 48MP sensor.

When it comes to pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant and at Rs. 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 7 is priced at Rs. 9,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant.