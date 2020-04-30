Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Global Launch: Where To Watch Livestream News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has scheduled a global launch event for today where it is expected to unveil the Redmi Note 9 and the Mi Note 10 Lite smartphones. While the former will be a budget offering, the latter is expected to arrive as a mid-range device. Both smartphones are being announced amidst the coronavirus epidemic situation and the company is hosting the event online keeping in mind the safety concerns. If you wish to catch the live stream, this article will guide you with the same.

Xiaomi Redmi 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Launch Live Stream Details

The global launch event for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and the Redmi Note 9 will begin at 8 PM UTC which is 5.30 pm in India. The event will be streamed live on YouTube and the company's other social media handle. The arrival of both smartphones has been confirmed by the company itself. We are embedding the YouTube video below. Also, you can click on this link to catch the event live.

Xiaomi Redmi 9, Mi Note 10 Lite Expected Features

Starting with the affordable variant, i.e, the Redmi Note 9, the device is said to arrive as a rival to the Realme 6 and will pack a 6.53-inch display. It is said to offer an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and will have a 90Hz refresh rate (first for any Redmi Note series smartphone).

The device is said to launch with a quad-rear camera setup which will be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. Completing the setup will be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a set of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture for depth and macro shots.

Xiaomi might use the MediaTek Helio G85 processor to power the unit. The device is said to arrive with a 6GB RAM configuration and run on Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 skin atop. It could come with a 5,020 mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

As for the Mi Note 10 Lite, the device is said to arrive with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The display is said to incorporate a fingerprint scanner for security. The device is said to be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor backed with 5G connectivity support.

The device is expected to offer a penta-rear camera setup packed with a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. There will be another 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots accompanied by a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

It is likely to arrive with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. We can expect it to ship with the same software as the Redmi Note 9, i.e, Android 10-based MIUI skin. Lastly, a 5,260 mAh battery unit is expected to fuel the handset backed with 30W fast charging.

