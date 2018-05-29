Xiaomi Redmi Y2 visits Geekbench before June 7 launch

Xiaomi has already sent out media invites for a launch event to happen in India on June 7. The company is expected to launch the Redmi S2 in the country. This smartphone, which was unveiled in China recently and is expected to be rebranded as Redmi Y2 in India. The device is touted to be the best Redmi selfie phone with AI Portrait mode among other features. So, it makes sense to believe that it could succeed the Redmi Y1 series launched last year.

While the Redmi Y2's India launch is expected to happen next week, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database. The listing shows that the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is also seen to be powered by an octa-core 2GHz processor paired with 3GB RAM.

The Redmi S2 makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, so we can expect the same processor to be used by the Redmi Y2 too. Besides this, the Geekbench listing spotted by FoneArena shows that the device manages to score 843 points in the single-core test and 4196 points in the multi-core test.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 teased

The benchmark listing also confirms the name of the smartphone as Redmi Y2. Earlier this month, Xiaomi posted a teaser highlighting the alphabet Y in #FindYourSelfie and #RealYou hashtags hinting at the launch of the Redmi Y series smartphone. It was also specified that the device will be the best selfie phone in the Redmi series, the title that belonged to Redmi S2.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 specs

To refresh on the specifications, the Redmi S2 boasts of a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The device makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage capacity. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The imaging department comprises a dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front with AI Smart Beauty, Face Unlock, Front HDR and AI Portrait Mode. There is a soft light flash at the front for better low-light selfies.

The smartphone comes with dedicated dual SIM card slots and has connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. A 3080mAh battery powers the smartphone from within.

We expect the Redmi Y2 to be priced from Rs. 10,000 onwards. Given that the company is successful in India for its pricing strategy, we can clearly expect the upcoming device to also prove to be a bestseller among the price-conscious buyers looking for a dual-camera and selfie-centric phone.