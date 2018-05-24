Xiaomi to launch Redmi S2 in India on June 7; invites are out

Xiaomi India has started sending out media invites for a launch event to be hosted in New Delhi early next month. We recently came across teasers hinting at the India launch of the Redmi S2. However, the media invite sent by the company does not confirm the name of the device to be launched. Going by the same, the latest device from the company, Xiaomi Redmi S2 is expected to be launched in India on June 7.

The invite as seen in the image above shows the date, time and venue of the event. It has a picture ay the center depicting a smartphone camera with AI capabilities. This hints that the smartphone to be launched in India on June 7 will have an AI-powered camera.

Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi S2, which was launched in China this month has an AI-powered selfie camera. The AI capability helps in clicking better shots with bokeh effect and add beauty filters as well. In the meantime, the teasers those are making rounds on the internet suggest that the Redmi S2 could be launched as the Redmi Y2 in the country. It makes sense as the Redmi Y1 was launched last year as an affordable selfie-centric smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 specs

This smartphone comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its heart, the device employs an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space with up to 256GB of expandable storage support.

For imaging, the smartphone flaunts a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary camera with PDAF, LED flash, and f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera. There is a 16MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash. The other goodies of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, triple SIM card slots, a fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor and a 3080mAh battery. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.

We expect the Redmi S2 to be priced in the affordable market segment similar the other smartphones from Xiaomi. Also, the launch of this phone will be a threat to many other selfie camera phones in the market.