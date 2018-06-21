Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 9.5.14 update

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India earlier this month. It is none other than the rebranded Redmi S2, which went official in China last month. We recently came across a report that Xiaomi is releasing smartphones with similar specifications and different monikers. The Redmi Y2 is one such smartphone selling with different names in different markets.

The Redmi Y2 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5. Given that it is the Indian variant of the Redmi S2, it is clear why this device wasn't launched with the MIUI 10. Well, the company took the wraps off the latest iteration of its custom ROM along with the Mi 8 series smartphones on May 31. Eventually, the Redmi Y2 had to be launched in India with the MIUI 9.5.

However, Xiaomi had confirmed that the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out to the smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, there is interesting information regarding the rollout of an update to the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 update

Well, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received the stable MIUI 9.5.14 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This is an OTA update bringing multiple bug fixes and stability improvements to the smartphone. Prior to this, the smartphone received the MIUI 9.5.9 custom ROM as a fastboot update. This update was rolled out last week adding the ability to optimize the local storage to free the internal storage. It also lets users press and hold a button on the dial pad to dial a contact quickly.

Redmi Y2 to get Android P update

From the recent updates, it can be seen that Xiaomi is focused on rolling out latest software updates to a range of its smartphones. There are expectations that the Redmi Y2 touted to be the best selfie-centric smartphone in the Redmi series to receive the Android P update when it is rolled out commercially. As Android 8.1 Oreo brings support for Project Treble, which translates to faster software updates, the Android P update for the Redmi Y2 might arrive latest this year or early next year.

When it comes to the sale of this smartphone, the Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale in India next on June 26 via Amazon and Mi.com.

