ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 9.5.14 update

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is likely to get the Android P update in the coming months.

By:

Related Articles

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India earlier this month. It is none other than the rebranded Redmi S2, which went official in China last month. We recently came across a report that Xiaomi is releasing smartphones with similar specifications and different monikers. The Redmi Y2 is one such smartphone selling with different names in different markets.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 gets MIUI 9.5.14 update

    The Redmi Y2 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.5. Given that it is the Indian variant of the Redmi S2, it is clear why this device wasn't launched with the MIUI 10. Well, the company took the wraps off the latest iteration of its custom ROM along with the Mi 8 series smartphones on May 31. Eventually, the Redmi Y2 had to be launched in India with the MIUI 9.5.

    However, Xiaomi had confirmed that the MIUI 10 update will be rolled out to the smartphone in the coming weeks. Now, there is interesting information regarding the rollout of an update to the smartphone.

    Xiaomi Redmi Y2 update

    Well, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 has received the stable MIUI 9.5.14 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo. This is an OTA update bringing multiple bug fixes and stability improvements to the smartphone. Prior to this, the smartphone received the MIUI 9.5.9 custom ROM as a fastboot update. This update was rolled out last week adding the ability to optimize the local storage to free the internal storage. It also lets users press and hold a button on the dial pad to dial a contact quickly.

    Redmi Y2 to get Android P update

    From the recent updates, it can be seen that Xiaomi is focused on rolling out latest software updates to a range of its smartphones. There are expectations that the Redmi Y2 touted to be the best selfie-centric smartphone in the Redmi series to receive the Android P update when it is rolled out commercially. As Android 8.1 Oreo brings support for Project Treble, which translates to faster software updates, the Android P update for the Redmi Y2 might arrive latest this year or early next year.

    When it comes to the sale of this smartphone, the Redmi Y2 is all set to go on sale in India next on June 26 via Amazon and Mi.com.

    Via

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue