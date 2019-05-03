Xiaomi Redmi Y3 with 32MP selfie camera to go on sale at 3:00PM in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The sale will be live at 3:00 PM on Amazon.on and mi.com.

Xiaomi has been dominating the affordable smartphone segment for a while now. The Chinese tech giant is consistent in launching budget smartphones with good hardware. Adding on to its affordable smartphone lineup, Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in India. Both the smartphones have been made available via flash sales a few days ago. Now, the Redmi Y3 is going up for sale in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 sale and pricing details:

The Redmi Y3 is launched in two diffrent storage and RAM configurations . The low-end variant is priced at Rs 9,999 which comes with 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM variant which has 64GB of native storage is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Redmi Y3 is going up for sale at 3:00 PM on Amazon. The device is available in Bold Red, Elegant Blue and Prism Black color options. The smartphne can be also be purchased from company's online store mi.com. Intersted users can head to both the aforementioned platforms to purchase Xiaomi's latest affordable selfie centric smartphone.

Just to recap, the Redmi Y3 draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 632 chipset which clocks at 1.8GHz. The processor onboard is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The smartphone comes with a microSD card support of up to 512GB.

The 32MP selfie camera is placed at the Dot notch, up front. The device has a 6.2-inch display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. This is a standard HD+ display panel which some other budget smartphones pack. A layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects it from sratches.

The dual-lens at the rear panel has a 12MP primary sensor with a 2MP additional lens. The camera suupports features such asGeo Tagging, HDR, Portrait, and Panorama. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with no fast charging support.