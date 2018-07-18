Xiaomi reveals the specs of Mi Max 3 ahead of official launch

Xiaomi confirmed last week that it will unveil the Mi Max 3 smartphone in China on July 19, and the invites are already sent. On July 18, the company's co-founder and President Bin Lin has shared images fo the smartphone in blue, black and gold colors. Now the company has posted the detailed specification of the phone on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

Xiaomi has revealed the AI features for the camera which is capable of detecting 206 scenes. It also has an AI voice assistant and AI face unlocking feature.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 specifications

According to the post, the Mi Max 3 will sport a 6.99-inch Full HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and 18:8 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC with Adreno 509 GPU.

The phone will be available in two version, the base variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage, and the high-end model will have 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

On the optical front, the Mi Max 3 will feature a dual camera setup with 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor, dual PD focus along with an LED flash, and 5MP secondary rear camera. On the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera with LED flash for selfies and video calling.

The post revealed that the Mi Max 3 will be fueled by a 5500mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. It will run on MIUI based on Android 8.1 (Oreo). It also has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 176.15×87.4×7.99mm and weigh around 221g.

Xiaomi has hinted that the pricing of the Mi Max 3 will start at 1_99 yuan without revealing the second digit. The rumors also suggest that the phone will be powered by Snapdragon 710 but the company has not confirmed it yet. We will get to know about the exact pricing of the phone once it gets official on July 19.

