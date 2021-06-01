Just In
Xiaomi Rotating Selfie Camera Smartphone Patent Filed; Another FullView Phone?
Xiaomi Rotating Selfie Camera Smartphone In Works?
Xiaomi's rotating selfie camera patent has been reported by 91Mobiles. The patent was originally filed by the company back in November 2020 at China National Intellectual property but was published last week. The images shared suggests how the rotating selfie camera module's design.
The images show a basic smartphone design upfront with a full view display. There's no notch or camera cutout for and the bezels are narrow on all sides including the chin. The rotating selfie camera module is a unique part of the design.
The image suggests dual-lens integration in the camera module. The camera module will appear once the selfie mode is toggled from the camera app. The patent images also show an LED flash alongside the dual-camera sensors. Apart from this, the rotating selfie camera smartphone will have a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom.
There's no headphone jack in diect sight and with the upper module housing, the 180-degree rotating camera module its presence on the top panel is unlikely. Since this is a concept phone it would be hard to be certain of the exact design.
Also, the device is still on papers and the patent filing doesn't necessarily mean it will see the light of the day anytime soon. The company had filed several such patents in recent times all centred towards new smartphone camera innovations.
Only the under-display camera design which was patented last year is suggested to go official with the Mi MIX Fold's successor. The device is codenames J18s and it has appeared at the leaks factory recently.
One aspect which remains common in all patent filings is the FillView design. It appears that the company is dedicated towards incorporating a FullView display on all its upcoming models. But that's a long shot and it might take years for the company to reach that stage.