Xiaomi’s Spring Summer Flagship Event Tomorrow: How To Watch Live-Stream & What To Expect

Xiaomi is all set to unveil several products at its Spring Summer Flagship event tomorrow (April 27) in India. The brand is launching the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Pad 5, and the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is already available in the Chinese and global markets.

Besides, it seems the brand will only bring the standard Xiaomi Pad 5 to the country. For those unaware, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro alongside the Xiaomi Pad 5. Check here how to watch Xiaomi's Spring Summer Flagship event tomorrow.

Xiaomi's Spring Summer Flagship Event: Timing, Live-Stream

Xiaomi's Spring Summer Flagship event is scheduled to take place on April 27 at 12 PM IST. The event can be watched via the brand's YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Details

As the name suggests, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G will be the successor of the Xiaomi 11 Pro. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon and brand's official sites. The India pricing of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is still unknown at this moment. However, tipster Yogesh Brar previously claimed that the Xiaomi 12 Pro could start at Rs. 65,000 in India which is most likely for the base variant.

In terms of features, Xiaomi 12 Pro will come with a 6.73-inch AMOLED panel with a 3200 x 1440 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone will be powered by the SD 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

For imaging, a triple camera system will be offered which will include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Other features will include a 32MP selfie camera sensor, Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 custom skin, and a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse charging.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Details

The Xiaomi Pad 5 starts at CNY 1999 (roughly Rs. 22,900). Based on this, we expect it might come under Rs. 25,000, making it an affordable flagship tablet. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 860 chipset and an 8,720 mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Upfront, the tab will feature a 11-inch LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a 2560×1600 screen resolution, HDR10, and a 500 nits brightness. For imaging, there will be a single 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. It will also come with stylus pen, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Details

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A might feature a bezel-less design and is expected to be available in multiple sizes including 32-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch. To know detailed features of the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A, click here. Furthermore, the Xiaomi smart TV will compete with the upcoming Realme Smart TV X Full HD which is scheduled to launch on April 29 in India.

